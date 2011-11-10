China's Exports Slowed And Imports Accelerated In October

Photo: AP Images

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government says export growth fell in October amid weak U.S. and European demand but import growth accelerated.Trade data Thursday showed China’s politically volatile global trade surplus narrowed to $17 billion for the month.



Export growth weakened to a still-robust 15.9 per cent from September’s 17.1 per cent as Europe’s debt crisis and high U.S. unemployment cut into demand for Chinese goods.

But in a sign that China’s own economy is still relatively strong, imports rose 28.7 per cent, up sharply from the previous month’s 20.9 per cent rate.

