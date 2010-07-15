China's Top Gold Miner Gets Shut Down After Poisoning 2,000 Tons Of Fish

Shares of Zijin Mining Group Co tumbled today in Shanghai after the mining company announced a temporary shutdown to deal with a toxic spill that poisoned up to 2,000 tons of fish, according to China Daily.



An extended shutdown could cut into global gold supply: The closed mine produces 60 per cent of Zijin’s gold. Zijin is the top gold producer in the world’s second most gold producing country.

The toxic spill involved chemicals from copper, not gold, production at the mine. Zijin blames the spill on regional rainfall and flooding.

Don’t miss: 12 Must-See Charts Gold Bulls Will Love

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.