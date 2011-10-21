The 10 Most Popular Resort Cities In China

Photo: d’n’c / Flickr

The China Tourism Association released the “2011 Best Leisure Cities of China” list this month.According to Dazhong Daily, the association rated 287 major cities throughout China based on seven indicators: environment; culture; entertainment; accessibility and transportation; society; travel services; and shopping and dining.



There were also a public survey of which cities were the most popular among the people.

NetEase Travel has publicized all of the results and rankings in an interactive map so that viewers can look at overall rankings, or rankings by any of the indicators.

Unfortunately, China’s richest village, Huaxi, did not make it into this year’s rankings.

#10: Xi'an was one of the earliest capitals of China. People come from far and wide to see the famous city walls and Terracotta Warriors. Xi'an is located in Shaanxi province and had an overall score of 9.2. #9: Qinhuangdao is famous for its wildlife and beaches. The most famous beach is Beidaihe. Qinhuangdao is located in Hebei province and had an overall score of 9.1. #8: Ningbo was a famous port city along the silk road. Tianyi Square and Pavilion are two of the most famous attractions. Ningbo is located in Zhejiang province and has an overall score of 9. #7: Shanghai is often called the New York of China. The city boasts a diverse history, culture, food, and shopping; you can get it all in Shanghai. Shanghai has an overall score of 8.9. #6: Huangshan is a mountain range famous for its granite peaks, pine trees, sunsets, and scenery over the clouds. Huangshan is located in Anhui province and has an overall score of 9.3. #5: Sanya is the southernmost city in China, and is located on the island of Hainan. It is the most popular tropical tourist destination in China. Sanya is located in Hainan province and has an overall score of 8.7. #4: Yantai is a popular summer retreat because of long coastline. It is also home to Dan Cliff, where the Eight Immortals left to cross the ocean. Yantai is located in Shandong province and has an overall rating of 9.3. Hangzhou is located in Zhejiang province and has an overall score of 9.2. #2: Chengdu is deep in the centre of China. Tibetan mountains line the west, while bamboo forests and pandas populate the east. Chengdu is located in Sichuan province and has an overall score of 9.2. #1: Qingdao is perennially one of China's top tourist cities. People come to see the sea and the German-influenced architecture, as well as the bags of Tsingtao beer. Qingdao is located in Shandong province and it has an overall score of 9.2. Take a look at photos of China's richest city. Click here for a photo tour of Huaxi city >

