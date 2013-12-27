China's Stocks Rise As The Nikkei Falls

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach China’s Dong Bin competes in the men’s triple jump final during the London 2012 Olympic Games.

The Shanghai Composite got a nice bounce on Friday, after falling 1.6% on Thursday.

Spiking money market rates have weighed on Chinese stocks. But the seven-day repurchase rate cooled to 5.06%.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei hit a six-year peak but then began to fall. We got some good news on the Japanese economy earlier this evening as consumer prices quickened at their fastest pace in five years.

Here’s a quick round-up:

