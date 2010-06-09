China's Steel Slowdown Offers A Worrisome Sign For The Country's Housing Boom

Earlier we reported how Chinese steelmakers are slashing production for the first time in 8 months.
How come?
One reason cited by Baosteel is softening home appliance demand. Obviously it doesn’t take a whole lot to draw a line between home appliance demand and, well, homes. For those looking for another warning signal on the red-hot Chinese real state market, here you go.
Don’t miss: The complete guide to the Chinese real estate bubble >
