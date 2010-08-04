China's Sovereign Wealth Fund Continues Massive Sale Of Morgan Stanley

The Chinese sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation, is selling of shares in Morgan Stanley at a rapid rate, according to China Daily.



The week of June 30, the fund sold $90.5 million in Morgan Stanley shares. Only a week before, the fund sold about $467.5 million in shares of the bank. That brings the funds total value of shares sold to $558 million (20.54 million shares), with only $155.7 million in holdings of Morgan Stanley remaining.

Morgan Stanley reported impressive earnings on July 21, with its trading desk leading the way. That department’s revenue doubled over the year previous, to $3.1 billion.

The managers at the Chinese Sovereign Wealth fund may just be taking advantage of what they think is a high point for MS shares, after its profits impressed in Q2.

The stock is still a long way from its pre-crisis highs, and is not trading at its post crisis highs either, however.

