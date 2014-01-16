If You Want To See Sunrise In China, You Have To Watch It On This Giant Outdoor Screen

Smog in China is currently so bad in Beijing that if you want to see the sunrise, you have to see it on video.

New York Times correspondent Edward Wong retweeted this photo by Wang Jinghua of CFP, and CNN chief national security correspondent Jim Sciuto noted: “If smog blocks out the sun, throw up a video of it.”

Note that they didn’t just put up this video because of the smog — this is a digital commercial screen that offers the best view of the sun there is.

Here are a couple of the screens:

Health-conscious tourists have taken note:

AP/Alexander F. Yuan Tourists in masks use mobile phone cameras to snap shots of themselves during a heavily polluted day on Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.