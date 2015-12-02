China's smog is so bad you can't even see the ground from the 26th floor of this building

China is having some serious problems with smog, according to the ongoing United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Paris.

Across the country, cities are drowning in a smog that has lasted multiple days. Residents of Beijing, where the level of cancer-causing carcinogens in the air are at absurd levels — 20x what is considered safe — have even been advised to stay indoors.

This video, shot from a high-rise apartment building in Hi’an City, proves why locals better listen. Although the footage is shot from the 26th floor, the ground is completely invisible.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

