Another Shiny New Chinese Infrastructure Project Collapses, And Kills 2

This is starting to become a common story.China builds new infrastructure (fancy new bridge, highway, rail system), gets all kind of investing and putting people to work, and then the project turns out shoddy.



Last week, for example, it was the world’s longest sea bridge having problems.

Here’s the latest via the China Media Project:

Xinhua News Agency reports today that a newly finished road in Yunnan province experienced a series of severe collapses the day after being opened for test runs, killing two people and injuring two more. The road, located in the Xinping Yi and Dai autonomous county in Yuxi, has been dubbed China’s “most short-lived highway” by internet users.

