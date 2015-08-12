China is the world's largest consumer of most commodities

From Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s Research Investment Committee:
China is both the largest producer and largest consumer of aluminium and iron ore, and the largest consumer of most other commodities (around 40-50% of copper; Chart 4). In the past 10 years, commodity demand growth in China represented between 50% and 100% of global consumption increases across most major commodity markets.
