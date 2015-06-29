Chinese stocks crash into bear market territory

China’s stocks crashed 3.3% to enter bear market territory. Monday’s loss has the Shanghai Composite down 22% from its June 12 high.

Google Finance 2015 Shanghai Composite action.

Monday’s session was particularly volatile as stocks opened to a gain of 2.5% after the People’s Bank of China cut its key lending rate 25 basis points to 4.85% on Saturday. However, heavy selling developed early in the session, and the Shanghai Composite collapsed to a loss of 7.5%. A strong wave of buying erased almost all of the losses before late selling pressured trade into the close.

