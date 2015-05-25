China's Shanghai Composite has jumped nearly 13% in just five trading sessions

Getty/ Cameron Spencer

Despite the obvious risks, investors are continuing to pour cash into China’s equity market.

Having rallied 2.83% on Friday, the Shanghai Composite has closed Monday’s session up 3.35%.

The increase, the largest one-day percentage increase since January 21, leaves the 2015 gain at a staggering 48.8%.

Not only was today the largest percentage gain in over four months, at 8.27% and 12.38% respectively, it also marks the biggest three and five-day percentage gains seen since December 8, last year.

At the rate seen so far this year it will double its 2014 closing level in just 99 trading sessions.

