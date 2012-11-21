Meanwhile, China’s Stock Market Has Stumbled Back To Its Lows Of The Year

The Shanghai Composite made a new low in Monday’s trading. The country’s uber bear market seems to have been taken off traders’ radar as global markets obsess over the U.S. fiscal cliff.



At the lows on Monday, the Shanghai Composite was down 67.41 per cent from its October 2007 high. This gives new meaning to the term “shitting BRICs.”

Wow! Cramer thinks China is turning. Double bottom? Gotta hold Monday’s low. Stay tuned.

Photo: Global Macro Monitor

(click here if charts are not observable)

Read more posts on Global Macro Monitor »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.