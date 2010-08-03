Chinese Services Growth Accelerates

As China’s manufacturing activity cools, with the HSBC China PMI dipping below the key 50-level most recently, China’s services industry continues to expand at a healthy clip.



China Daily:

A purchasing managers’ index released today by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing rose to 60.1 from 57.4 in June. A number above 50 indicates an expansion and below 50 a contraction.

The federation’s non-manufacturing PMI is based on data compiled from purchasing executives from 1,191 companies in 20 sectors including building, manufacturing services and consumer services. The figures aren’t seasonally adjusted.

So far, China’s economy appears to be slowing as planned. The services industry has much room to expand, while manufacturing expansion needs to be reined-in.

