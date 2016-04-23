China's rich kids have been banned from becoming reality TV stars

The Chinese government has been making an attempt lately to clean up its country’s public image.

Exhibit A: banning “silly” architecture. Exhibit B: reigning in the televised activities of its cultural ambassadors.

In this case, that means imposing certain restrictions on the “rich kids” of China — the sons and daughter of the mega-wealthy upper class, who tend to flaunt their wealth across social media.

The State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television (SAPPRFT) has announced a new ban, stating that no reality TV shows with famous kids can be produced or broadcast, reports Xinhua News, China’s state news agency. The ban requires reality shows to be “strictly controlled.”

According to Xinhua, some popular shows had to be canceled due to the new rules, including titles like “Dad! Where Are We Going?” and “Dad Came Back.”

Weibo Keke, Wang Sicong’s husky, wears two gold Apple watches (one on each front paw) in this Weibo image.

This announcement comes on the heels of a series of minor scandals surrounding China’s wealthy youth, all of which were broadcast via social media.

In one instance, photos posted online showed the “fuerdai” — or second-generation wealthy — burning 100-yuan notes (about $15).

In another, Wang Sicong, the son of China’s richest man, released a picture of his dog wearing two gold Apple watches, which retail for $12,000 apiece. (You can follow the husky’s luxe life on her own Weibo account.) Wang is notorious for his spending sprees: just last month, he reportedly spent $385,000 during one night out at a Beijing karaoke club, according to Shangaiist.

Also in March, the “Kim Kardashian of China,” a 26-year-old celebrity named Angela Young, was the bride at a lavish Shanghai wedding that cost a reported $31 million.

Earlier in 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping himself directly addressed the issue, urging the fuerdai to “think about the source of their wealth and how to behave after becoming affluent.”

