China's State-Run News Agency And Forever 21 Will Share A Building In Times Square

Conde Nast and Reuters are getting a new neighbour: China’s main state-run, propaganda-heavy news agency, Xinhua, which will be moving to a new office in Times Square, The Wall Street Journal reports.Xinhua’s North America bureau chief, Zeng Hu, confirmed that they are in the closing stages of finalising the move to the 44-story skyscraper at 1540 Broadway, between 45th and 46th streets, where they have signed a 20-year lease. (Yes, that would be the same building as the new Forever 21!)



Though Mr. Zeng declined to comment on how many employees Xinhua has currently, or is aiming to add, the move from Xinhua’s current New York office in Woodside, Queens, marks a substantial physical and ideological expansion.

The Journal’s Anton Troianovski reports:

Xinhua has been increasing its presence outside China and is launching a global English-language television channel. The moves are part of a broader push by China’s government to enhance its “soft power” abroad by countering the dominance of Western news outlets and conveying a Chinese perspective on events.

Xinhua’s move into Times Square basically signals a new era in which they want to become a global player,” said Russell Leong, an adjunct professor of Asian-American Studies at the University of California-Los Angeles, who has studied Chinese media. “China is realising in the global arena that soft power is as important as hard power.

