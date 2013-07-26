CHART OF THE DAY: China Is Literally Going Nuclear

The EIA released its world energy outlook through 2040.



There were lots of fascinating charts, but this one jumped out at us: China’s projected use of nuclear power.

From about 15 gigawatts to 160 gigawatts by 2040, that’s about a 967% increase.

To put that in perspective, U.S. capacity is currently about 101 gigawatts.

And as the title of the slide indicates, it accounts for more than 40% of all future global nuclear growth.

By 2040, nuclear will comprise 11% of total generation in China, compared with just under 2% now.

EIA international energy analyst Linda Doman told us China already has lots of nuclear plants set to come online through 2020.

After that, growth will be driven by the country’s plan to break coal’s grip as the dominant source of energy.

