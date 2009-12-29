China Launches World's Fastest Train That Blows Away Anything We'll Ever See Here

While bullet trains in Europe were stuck due to bad weather last week, China launched a new high speed train on Saturday that travels with an average speed of 217 mph. The Harmony Express can reach up to 243 mph, which makes it the fastest train in the world.



It travels the distance of 683 miles from Wuhan to Guangzhou in less than 3 hours that previously took 11 hours. [Examiner: Compare that to Amtrak’s Silver Meteor – the 641-mile journey from New York to Charleston, SC takes 14 hours.]

