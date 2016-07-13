China has commissioned their newest guided missile destroyerh

The largest naval exercise in the world is currently underway in the Pacific, and to show the world it means business, China officially commissioned its fourth vessel of a new model of guided missile destroyers on Tuesday.

Equipped with advanced weapons that are able to engage other ships and submarines, the independently developed Yinchuan will be China’s most advanced guided missile destroyer in service. And the ship will be able to engage in all manner of operations, including aerial defence, anti-sea operations, and anti-submarine missions.

At more than 150 meters long nearly 20 meters wide, the load displacement of the Yinchuan is estimated to be 7,000 tons.

Although the unveiling was met with fanfare and a parade, Chinese military expert Cao Weidong told China Center Television that the Yinchuan was inferior to the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in terms of size and munitions capabilities.

However, other unnamed experts, according to China.org, have speculated that the Yinchuan would outperform the neighbouring Japanese Atago-class destroyers, the South Korean Sejong the Great-class destroyers, and Arleigh Burke-class destroyers.

The Yinchuan is the fourth ship in its class to be unveiled by China to date.

