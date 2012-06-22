China's Newest Fighter Jet 'May Not Be' Sitting Right Here At A Highway Rest Stop

I posted this earlier and since then some other folks believe they’ve set the record straight: Original title was China’s Newest Fighter “May Be” Sitting Here…” Full post is below. Thanks for tipping us off Dave Cenciotti — who makes a convincing case for the trainer theory.



China’s fifth-generation J-20 fighter makes the news quite a bit these days, but what doesn’t get noticed as much is its tried and true Shenyang jets that have been around since the early 1960s.

The Shenyang J-8IIM was on display at the Zhuhai Air Show in 2006, but this possible new variant is still under wraps and the photo was surreptitiously snapped from inside the cab of a truck as guards stand bedside it.

The photo made its way to the guys at Alert 5 and could be the newest Shenyang jet on its way to a testing facility. Or maybe not. David Cenciotti at The Aviationist doesn’t necessarily agree and shot me a tweet saying it looks more like an L-15 trainer than a new jet.

I make a point of including that opinion because the man knows his stuff, and given the diminutive size of the aircraft, it makes a lot of sense.

The photo was taken at a rest area on the highway from Beijing to Shenyang.

Photo: Alert 5

Now see how China’s J-20 is already doing way more than anyone expected >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.