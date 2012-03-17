China's New Aircraft Carrier Is One Step Closer To Becoming Fully Operational

Photographs of China’s J-15 Flying Shark jet sitting on the flight deck of the former Varyag aircraft carrier surfaced on China’s Internet late last month, and now it looks like the gear to help it land are being installed on the flight deck.



While there are two ways to launch an aircraft from the deck of a carrier: by catapult, or through using a “ski jump” or lift at the end of the flight deck to push the plane into the air, there is typically one way to slow it down enough to land — by using this “arresting gear.”

Nets and barricades can be used in emergencies, but this gear that uses a cable stretched across the deck to catch a hook on the tail of a plane is the next step to getting aircraft on and off China’s carrier.

The second photo shows the tow trucks that will be used to haul the jets into place across the ship (via Alert 5).

Photo: Alert 5

Photo: Alert 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.