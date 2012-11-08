China's Mysterious Predator Clone Is Finally Out In The Open

China Aviation Industry Corporation has been trotting out videos and pictures of their cloned prototype U.S. MQ-1 Predator drone called the Wing Loong (Pterodactyl) for years, but this UAV is on display for an upcoming air show.



From Strategy Page:

While Wing Loong is similar in shape to the larger American MQ-9 Reaper, in size it’s almost identical to the 1.2 ton Predator. Wing Loong weighs 1.1 tons, has a 14 meter (46 feet) wingspan, and is 9 meters (28 feet) long. It has max altitude of 5,300 meters (16,400 feet) and an endurance of over 20 hours.

Already believed to be marketed abroad, the Wing Loong has been seen carrying at least two unidentified missiles.

The following photo was taken at the Zhuhai Airshow running in China from November 13 to 18.

Wing Loong

Photo: Alert 5

Predator

Photo: Wikipedia Commons

