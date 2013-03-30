Chinese Designers Sent Some Absurd Looks Down The Runway At Beijing Fashion Week

Megan Willett
China Fashion Week 2013

China’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week AW 2013/2014 was held in Beijing this past week, and the clothing was equal parts intricate, beautiful, and absurd.

While some of the 30-plus participating designers sent relatively tame outfits down the runways, fashion students from Maogeping Image Design Art School and Minzu University of China took some bigger risks.

Attended twice yearly by China’s wealthy elite and movie stars, China’s Fashion Week has been growing in popularity since it first launched 15 years ago in 1997.

From gorgeous face appliques to wearing an elaborate bag over one’s head, here are some of the most jaw-dropping moments from the past week in Beijing.

Last minute adjustments are made to this crazy space lieutenant's outfit.

Alien couture is also hot right now.

The most intricate, expensive way to wear a bag over your head.

Two models take a picture together backstage in elaborate dresses and appliqué make up.

A closer look at those intricate face appliqués.

Perfect for a night on the town, don't you think?

Last minute fittings backstage show a more demure side of China's Fashion Week.

But this model can barely walk without help in her super tight get-up.

Fake snow falls at the end of the VISCAP Yuan Bing collection.

Some of the fashion might be out there, but one thing remains the same — all the models are tall and gorgeous.

Fashion in the States is just as crazy.

