Chinese Manufacturing Hasn't Just Slowed -- It's Contracting

China’s manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) has fallen to a 16-month low, based on the PMI measured by HSBC. In fact the latest data point is below 50, at 49.4 for July, and thus implies a small contraction in manufacturing activity.



This would sound like a disaster in the U.S., but for China it could be a sign of success, as long as this PMI doesn’t keep diving in future months, since the government has been trying to slow the economy:

Roland Randal aat TD Securities:

A rising level of caution in the manufacturing sector is clear: inventories (both finished and input stocks) are being squeezed. But officials will be pleased to note that despite the weaker headline, the employment index managed to rise in July, to 52.2 from 50.6 previously. But it was the only component that increased.

We are not surprised at these results because slowing Chinese growth momentum has been well flagged (and well discussed). Consensus forecasts for 2010 growth have eased from a high of 10.3% to 10.1% most recently. This will almost certainly slide into the 9% range in coming months.

This is the slowdown that the government ‘wanted’, this is no new global crisis. Targeted government restrictions and receding fiscal stimulus are to blame.

Note we’re referring to the HSBC PMI, which hit 49.4. There’s another, ‘official’ Chinese PMI whi hit 51.2 in July. (Any value above 50 implies expansion)

(Via TD Securities, Roland Randall, 2 August 2010)

