See The View From The Moon With This Interactive Panorama From China's Rover

No one has stood on the moon since Neil Armstrong’s 1969 trip, but thanks to the China National Space Administration‘s newly-landed moon rover, it’s now possible for everyone to virtually stand on the moon.

On Dec. 14 China became the third country to land an unmanned spacecraft on the moon. The spacecraft includes a probe called Chang’e 3 — named for a lunar goddess in Chinese mythology — and a rover called Jade Rabbit — named after the mythological pet of the lunar goddess.

You can see a detailed image of the spacecraft here.

The panorama uses images gathered by Chang’e, it was created by Andrew Bodrov and is hosted on 360cities.net

Click below to explore the surface of the moon:

