China's Leading Bullet Train Maker Is Discontinuing Its Main Model

One of China’s leading train makers is stopping production of the bullet train it makes for the important Shanghai to Beijing router.



The company attributed the decision to repeated failure of the accident reporting system, which is supposed to trigger automatic braking in incidents like the fatal Wenzhou crash.

There was some dispute over who canceled production, according to Caixin:

CNR said in the statement it reported the technical problem to the Ministry of Railways and voluntarily suggested improving the train. But citing a rail ministry source, 21st Century Business Herald said the company has been ordered to do so by the ministry.

At the same time, everyone in China will have to get used to the idea that they will be getting from here to there slower than promised. The central government has ordered all bullet trains to slow down from 300 to 350 kilometers per hour to 200 to 250 kph, according to Shanghai Daily.

