The Chinese Leadership Transition Is Teetering On 'Chaos'

Chinese President Hu Jintao

Photo: Flickr/ !/_PeacePlusOne

Next month’s once-in-a-decade Chinese leadership transition may be turning into “chaos”, according to an analyst who spoke to John Garnaut of the Sydney Morning Herald.Li Weidong, the publisher of the overseas Mingjing website, told Garnaut “‘It is a state of extreme chaos … There is no absolute authority, otherwise two sides won’t bite each other like this.”



Li believes that the power struggle is centered around the fate of Ling Jihua, one of President Hu Jintao’s most trusted advisors who was removed from his position after a mysterious Ferrari car crash that may have killed his son.

Now Li Yuanchao, another Hu ally, has been linked to some kind of conspiracy involving Ling, and appears to have lost his place on the Politburo Standing Committee. Li had featured on the most recent leaked list of Standing Committee candidates.

The fight over Li and Ling appears to be part of a power struggle between followers of Hu Jintao and Jiang Zemin, his predecessor as President.

‘Li Yuanchao has been implicated in a conspiracy with Ling Jihua and he has been kicked out by Jiang Zemin,” another “princeling” source told Garnaut.

