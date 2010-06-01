China's Latest Economic Guidelines Expose A Government Terrified To Hurt Property Speculators

China’s cabinet, The State Council, has just approved new guidelines for economic reform submitted by the National Development and Reform Commission. Problem is, it seems to have been pretty vague when it comes to how China plans to deal with its property market.



According to China Daily, the latest guidelines include the nebulous statement that China will ‘gradually push the reform of tax on holding of properties They also cite a government source who thinks new taxes will be applied to state-owned properties, starting with the city of Wuhan as a trial. Yet Shanghai has said they’re mulling additional taxes, and earlier reports have said that Beijing, Chongquing, and Shenzen could also be trial cities.

Shanghai Daily said plainly, ‘in yesterday’s document there were no details of how the country would gradually accelerate property-tax reform.’

The only thing clear is a lack of conviction from the government and industry players.

China Daily:

Nie Meisheng, president of the China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce, said defining the criteria for collecting the tax is “a hard nut to crack” because it needs millions of professional appraisers and a long time to assess the value of properties.

…

Liu Shangxi, vice-director of the research institute for fiscal science affiliated to the Ministry of Finance, said differences among the public remain huge, which means the tax would not be levied soon.

Lack of clarity, plus recent Chinese concerns in regards to global growth threats, makes significant further tightening efforts less likely in the near-term. Hopefully the meager regulatory tightening actions year to date will prove sufficient to cool the soaring property prices shown below in a China Daily chart:

