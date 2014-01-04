China's Latest Crystal Meth Raids Look Epic [PHOTOS]

Want to see China’s war on drugs in action?
These photos show raids conducted at the end of December and just publicized today, which saw paramilitary troops and police officers used helicopters and speedboats to seize three tons of methamphetamine (a.k.a. crystal meth) and 23 tonnes of raw materials used in its production.
According to reports in Chinese media, nearly 200 suspects from 18 drug rings were arrested in near the city of Lufeng, Guangdong Province. The area is believed to have provided almost one-third of China’s crystal meth over the past three years.
According to China Daily, those arrested in the raid included a former local Communist Party chief and village head. Three officers were reportedly injured in the raid, with two shot and one hit by a car.
The raid was reportedly part of “Operation Thunder,” an anti-drug initiative started by Guangdong authorities last year. According to AFP, methamphetamine is the second most popular drug in China after heroin, with sales of the two drugs estimated to be worth $US30 billion throughout China and Southeast Asia in 2012.
