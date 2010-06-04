China's Largest Property Developer Denies rumours It's About To Slash Selling Prices, Keeps Snatching Up Land

Despite rumours that China’s largest property developer China Vanke is planning to cut some of its selling prices due to falling transaction volumes, the firm is still acting bullish.



Vanke continues to expand its land bank.

China Daily:

“We are continuing to look at opportunities to increase our land bank, especially in second- and third-tier cities,” said Xiao Jin, marketing chief of Vanke Beijing.

Last month, Vanke purchased five parcels in Beijing, Hangzhou, Guiyang and Xi’an, among which two parcels were sold at the basis price and the other three were sold at a price premium of less than 10 per cent.

…

Ge Haifeng, general manger of the data centre at China Index Academy, said now is a good opportunity to grab land parcels as the government has boosted land supplies while land prices are falling.

“Though some property developers may be more cautious on purchasing land because of market uncertainties and increasing difficulties in financing, cash-rich listed real estate firms should take it as a good opportunity to increase their land bank at a lower cost,” Ge added.

Note Vanke has denied the rumours we mention above, but it’s hard to imagine they’d disclose future price cuts, for fear of delaying current customers.

