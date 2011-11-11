China's Infamous Queen Of Corruption, The 'Land Granny' Is Executed

Photo: 金山网

The “land granny” of China amassed over 145 million Yuan ($23 million) from bribes and embezzlements in land deals, but was ultimately executed Wednesday.She was dubbed the ‘land granny’ by the media because of all her embezzlement activities, according to Reuters.



The execution is surprising in a society where bribery runs rampant and “kickbacks” are written into company budgets, and this lady is of relatively low rank.

But, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said her crime was “the lowest in class, biggest in sum and evilest in tactics,” according to the Shanghaiist.

Luo Yaping, the “land granny,” was head of a land sub-bureau in northeast China, a relatively low ranking position.

She bought up 22 properties in the rust-belt city of Fushun, the city where she was responsible for land development.

She was arrested in 2008 and found guilty of her illegal activities last December.

The Party probably hopes that sending a signal like this will help calm civil unrest about skyrocketing property prices and illegal land deals, which are crushing the poor in China and leading to protests and riots.

