China's labour Crisis Spreads, Now Nailing Not Just The Coast But The Interior Too

China’s labour shortage problem is spreading, and it’s no longer just the heavily populated coastal regions under threat, according to China Daily.



The country’s human resources minister has labelled it a “structural problem” that is now bearing down on central and western China.

The problem is, while coastal businesses are moving inland to take advantage of cheaper labour, workers have not yet caught on to the trend and continue to flock to the cities. There may still be a great deal of unemployed people in China, with 32 million people looking for jobs but they don’t necessarily have the skills these businesses are looking for.

It emerged yesterday that China was beginning a process that would remove the “one-child policy” and gradually move the country towards a two-child system. This may be too late to deal with the country’s pension issue, which the China’s human resources minister called “a problem.”

