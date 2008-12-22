China Internet Porn Queen Arrested For Uploading Homemade Video

An exciting weekend for the woman who stars in China’s hit web video “Kappa girl at Shanghai No 1 Department Store’s east building.” She was busted after cops tracked her down from her blog.



China Daily: The 12-minute video first appeared on the Internet at the end of October under the title “Kappa girl at Shanghai No 1 Department Store’s east building”, in reference to the sportswear shop in which Huang worked.

It soon became one of the most popular downloads on the mainland, with thousands of people downloading it last month, the bureau said.

Initial reports said the video originated on a blog belonging to a Shanghai resident surnamed Lu. However, police later determined that Lu was Huang’s alter ego.

She set up the blog in a bid to profit from her notoriety by offering advertising space and interviews in exchange for cash, police said.

In the blog, Huang said she would give interviews and provide exclusive information about herself for 30,000 yuan [$4,383] a time, they said.

Apparently in China it is occasionally illegal to film, post, or distribute porn videos. Since this was a DIY job by the multi-talented Huang (who also filmed it herself), she is potentially in even more trouble.

