China's $US8.8 Billion Instant Noodle Market In Three Charts

“The price war for China’s $US8.8 billion instant noodle market sparked last year by Uni-President China Holdings Ltd’s porcine giveaways soon escalated into free drinks, extra seasonings and other gifts as incumbent heavyweight Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp, owner of the Master Kong brand, sought to defend its patch,” reports Reuters’s Alice Woodhouse. “While Chinese consumers who slurp their way through 44 billion packets of noodles each year were delighted, shareholders were left underwhelmed.”

Here’s an interesting graphic of the Chinese noodle market from Reuters.

REUTERS GRAPHICS Charts the consumption per capita, market share and growth of noodle market in China.

