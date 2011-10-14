China's Inflation Rate Slows Slightly To 6.1%, Food Price Inflation Stays At 13.4%

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

BEIJING (AP) — China says inflation edged lower in September but consumers still faced a double-digit jump in food costs.The government said Friday that prices rose 6.1 per cent, down from August’s 6.2 per cent but still close to July’s three-year high of 6.5 per cent. Food price inflation held steady at 13.4 per cent, matching August’s rise.



The government has launched a series of measures to bring down food costs by increasing supplies. But those efforts have been set back by summer storms that wrecked crops.

