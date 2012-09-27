Chinese Hospitals Are Sending Japanese-Made Medicine Back

Photo: AP Images

Tensions between Japan and China over disputed islands in the East China Sea has seen a lot of economic attacks, particularly on Japanese products.It got so bad that Chinese owners of Japanese cars have driven to dealerships and set their own cars on fire, and there have been some 40,000 flights between China and Japan cancelled from September to November.



The extent of the boycott is pretty remarkable, reaching even the medical world.

According to sources who spoke to Japan’s Kyodo News service, Japanese pharmaceutical companies are even seeing a sharp increase in the return of of pharmaceutical products from Chinese hospitals.

The returns appear to have started in Beijing, but have spread to Tianjin and Chengdu. In total 30 hospitals are thought to have returned goods or refused to renew their contracts, Kyodo reports.

