Go Inside China's Ice Village That Was Built With 150,000 Square Meters Of Snow

Paige Cooperstein

The 30th annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival opened yesterday in China’s northern city of Harbin.

Nearly 10,000 workers built palatial structures out of some 180,000 square meters of ice and 150,000 square meters of snow.

The festival will run through the end of the week, and features well-known structures such as the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and a Disneyland-inspired palace.

Reuters has amazing photos that show the Chinese winter wonderland brought to life with colourful lights at night.

Skiers descend a slope during the opening ceremony of the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival.

RTX172USKim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Here’s an overview of the ice sculpture village in Harbin, China.

RTX172W9Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

The ice structures were life-size at the festival.

RTX172V2Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

The carriage and ice structure decorations are meant to make this look like Disney’s castle.

RTX172VAKim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

This ice tower appears in the style of a branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the nation’s largest bank.

RTX172VFKim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Visitors could walk around a courtyard in the center of the ice sculptures.

RTX172VGKim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

They could even sit inside some of the structures at the Harbin Ice and Snow Festival.

RTX172VHKim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

A thermometer on an ice sculpture shows it’s -30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit) inside the ice village.

RTX172VUKim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

The Harbin Ice and Snow Festival was a popular spot for families.

RTX172VXKim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

This ice structure even looks like the Colosseum in Rome.

RTX172W7Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

