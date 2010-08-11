How 50 per cent Of China's 'High Tech' Companies Are Actually Fake

China’s home-grown high tech industry is booming… or is it?There’s indeed been a coordinated government effort to stimulate the creation of domestic high tech companies. One of the most important policy initiatives has been a lower tax rate for companies which qualify as ‘high tech’. They enjoy a 15% tax rate vs. the standard Chinese corporate tax rate of 25%.



Problem is, while there have been many legitimate high tech success stories, and the government’s policy has indeed stimulated the development of a high tech industry, there has also been massive gaming of the system by companies eager to enjoy high tech’s special tax rate.

Thus ‘high tech’ in China is frequently nothing more than a name, used for tax dodging and nothing more:

Caixin:

And along with the arrival of the 10 per cent tax reduction was the birth of “false high-tech companies.”

An official at the MOST who asked to remain anonymous said, “At least 50 per cent of the companies that have already received high-tech certification are not truly qualified. They were certified under falsified materials.”

Faked Background

According to the High-tech Policy, to obtain certification, companies must meet six requirements. For example, the company must own the intellectual property of the core technology for its main products or services; more than 30 per cent of the company’s workforce must hold university degrees, and 10 per cent of the employees must work in research and development department; and the company’s research and development budget must account for three to six per cent of its total sales.

It’s just too easy and cheap to fake yourself as part of the high tech industry:

In Guangzhou, one agency claimed to have connections with the national and local ministries of science and technology. They boasted that since 2008, they have helped more than 10 companies receive certification successfully each year. In a telephone call, the representative at this agency said that intellectual property was the most difficult condition to apply. He added, “The rest is simple. All the other requirements can be adjusted to suit the application.” But even for intellectual property, this agency claimed it could source an idea unique enough for qualification. “We can help a company buy a patent. Depending on the situation, it only costs between 10,000 yuan and 100,000 yuan.”

10,000 yuan is under $1,500, ie. chump change. Read more at Caixin here.



