China’s Green-Tech Market: $1 Trillion By 2013

A new report says China’s green-tech market could reach $1 trillion by 2013.



China Greentech Initiative: “China’s market requirements for greentech solutions are tremendous. Chinese government policies are positive drivers for greentech market development and a wide range of businesses are beginning to deploy greentech solutions to address a broad spectrum of environmental issues. While significant challenges remain, stakeholders have clear opportunities to accelerate market development and create a more environmentally sustainable China”

Tremendous isn’t an exageration. The “total, addressable market size” for green technology is between $500 billion and $1 trillion and includes cleaner conventional energy, renewable energy, electric power infrastructure, green building, cleaner transportation, cleaner industry and clean water, as Environmental Finance notes. That could mean the market would account for 15% of Chinese GDP by 2013.

The risks are high. At current growth rates, China’s CO2 emissions could represent nearly 30% of the world’s total by 2030, with coal currently expected to continue to account for the majority of China’s energy supply for decades to come, according to the report.

Here’s the full thing:

The China Greentech Report 2009



