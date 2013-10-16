China's Google Is Now Accepting Bitcoin

China’s largest search service, Baidu, announced it would now accept bitcoin for its Jaisule service

from the 14th of October.

Jaisule is the firm’s firewall and DDOS protection service. The service essentially protects websites from malicious attacks that attempt to crash it by overloading it with external communications requests so that it cannot respond to legitimate traffic. A similar US-based service is Cloudflare.

With a market cap of over $US50 billion, the company may be the largest one yet to accept payments in bitcoin.

The crypto currency has made impressive recent strides toward going mainstream, with bitcoin ATMs and grilled cheese trucks popping up in Canada and content management system WordPress accepting payments in Bitcoin.

And it comes as law enforcement ramps up crackdowns on illicit Bitcoin-based groups like Silk Road.

Bitcoin has basically made up the value it lost in the wake of Silk Road’s seizure and now stands at about $US150 on the Mt. Gox exchange.

This is the announcement posted by Baidu (translated from Chinese using Google Translate):

As a trendy IT people, as a professional webmaster, and what we can reflect the characteristics of it? The answer of course is that I have bitcoins! ! ! Bitcoin (Bitcoin) as an emerging electronic money, digital currency in the international arena has been a large degree of recognition, deep into the daily life. Can be used to buy a cup of coffee can also be directly converted into real money. In China, bitcoin still be a “fashionable” thing, today, a good news for everyone, from 14 October 2013 onwards, Baidu officially supported music bitcoin accelerated payment. Baidu acceleration music bitcoin users can use all the music buying accelerated payment services. Baidu acceleration music innovator as the Internet, has become the first to support cloud services vendors bitcoin, give us a richer payment methods and experience. Future, Baidu will continue to make more music accelerate new attempt to bring more and more convenient payment methods!

You can read the announcement here.

