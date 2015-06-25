China's GDP is expected to surpass the US' in 11 years

The lineup of global economic powerhouses is going to see some changes by 2050.

China is expected to surpass the US in terms of nominal GDP by 2026 — aka in 11 years, according to The Economist Intelligence Unit.

India, the strongest emerging market, is expected jump to third place, with real growth averaging around 5% by 2050. Plus, Indonesia and Mexico will vault up into the top 10.

On the flip side, Germany, the UK, and France will move down in rank, while Russia and Italy will shift out of the top ten.

