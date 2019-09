All economic numbers coming out of China have to be viewed with deep suspicion, but the official word is that GDP there grew 6.1% in the first quarter. Even if it’s true, it’s the slowest it’s been in several years. Obviously, the country needs a big stimulus.



It could be a lot worse. Singapore came out with its GDP. Down 20% sequentially.

