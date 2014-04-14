Check Out Beijing's Forbidden City Before It Starts Limiting Visitors [PHOTOS]

Soon, China will begin limiting how many tourists can visit the Forbidden City in Beijing.

The former Imperial Palace sees about 7 million visitors each year, and officials think that’s just too many people.

Worried about inflicting damage to the important historical site, China’s state media recently announced that it will begin limiting how many tourists it admits to the Forbidden City.

The new limitations will prohibit annual ticket holders from visiting during peak seasons, encourage tourists to visit in the afternoon and to buy tickets in advance during festivals and holidays.

Take a look around the UNESCO World Heritage Site — while you still can.

