Here's why those three cars in China suddenly started levitating

A video that went viral over the weekend showed two cars driving towards an intersection in China when they were suddenly jolted into the air by some invisible force. At the same time, a car driving in the opposite direction abruptly stopped dead in its tracks.

The world was baffled, but we now have an explanation for the video.

According to Chinese state television, a passing street-sweeping vehicle got a steel cable tangled in its wheels. The cable ended up getting pulled across the intersection, and the three cars in the video caught in it.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

