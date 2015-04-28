China 'captured' its first 'economic fugitive' -- and he comes from Wall Street

CCTV, screenshot Dai Xuemin arrested on Saturday

China “captured” the first person on its list of most wanted economic fugitives on Saturday, state media reported.

That means with one down, there’s just 99 to go.

Officials nabbed Dai Xuemin, the former head of an investment and trust company in Shanghai, when he was trying to enter the country with fake documents. He fled China in 2001 and is suspected of embezzling $US1.7 million.

Last week, China’s Interpol put Dai on a list with other wealthy, mostly mid-level Chinese executives and party officials who’ve left the country an allegedly taken their ill-gotten gains with them. Officials are especially focused on getting Singapore, the United States and Canada to help out.

All of this is just one segment of Xi Jinping’s now infamous anti-corruption campaign and this specific sting is called ‘Operation Sky Net.’

China’s Interpol This is what the Interpol most wanted list looked like, Dai is outlined in read.

“Via Interpol and other channels,Chinahas requested law enforcement organs in related countries to strengthen cooperation and help bring these suspects back to justice,” Interpol’s National Central Bureau of China said in a statement.

“With intensified effort, a ‘sky net’ is being weaved… We will strengthen law enforcement cooperation with other countries and mobilize various resources to make these fugitives unwelcome guests and finally bring them back to justice.”

The Chinese government says that these 100 individuals are just the beginning too, so expect more of these creepy arrests and soon.

