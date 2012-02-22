Lamborghini Believes China's Exotic Car Market May Be Slowing

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento Concept

While the Chinese car market has grown exponentially over the last decade, it appears that some manufacturers believe the super-premium segment of the market may be looking at a year of slowing sales.According to Bloomberg, indicators of a slowing Chinese economy have led Italian exotic maker Lamborghini to anticipate slowing sales over the next year.



Bloomberg reports that growth in China’s economy for the fourth quarter of 2011 was the slowest it had been in two years. China’s trade ministry has even been quoted as calling the outlook for next year “grim.”

Even though the market appears to be shrinking, Lamborghini is still anticipating a 20 to 30 per cent growth in China over 2011. While that sounds like a lot, the company grew an astonishing 70 per cent in China last year.

To offset the economic conditions, Lamborghini is making a heavier investment into marketing. They will be hosting drive programs and track days to entice owners and prospective buyers into taking the plunge with a new Lambo.

As China is now Lamborghini’s largest market, continued investment is key to make sure the growth continues.

