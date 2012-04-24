China's Enormous Three Gorges Dam Could End Up Being A Huge Mistake

Photo: AP

When the construction of China’s Three Gorges Dam was completed in 2006, most Chinese citizens must have hoped it was worth the huge cost: 1.4 million people had to be relocated from towns, cities, and villages to make way for the enormous structure, which would supplement a hungry China’s growing energy needs.But their prayers have not been answered.



Six years later, the government says a further 100,000 people may be displaced over the next few years, including 20,000 this year alone, because of increasing landslide risks in the area around the dam, Reuters reports.

