China's Electricity Output Rose Just 2.2% In September

China‘s State Electricity Regulatory Commission published some data for electricity production.



Total electricity output for September was 394.488 billion kwh, which is an 2.2% increase compared to the same month a year ago according to our own calculation, down from +2.7% yoy in August. Growth of electricity output remains at low level in September without any noticeable pick-up seen throughout the third quarter.

The chart below shows the total electrical power output growth as GDP growth. The data suggest that economic activities have remained relatively weak throughout the third quarter.

Source: SERC, NBS

This article originally appeared here: China’s electricity output +2.2% yoy in September

Also sprach Analyst – World & China Economy, Global Finance, Real Estate





Read more posts on Also Sprach Analyst »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.