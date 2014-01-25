China Made Renting An Electric Car As Easy As Buying Skittles From A Vending Machine

Kandi Technologies has created a massive vending machine for electric cars in Hangzou, China. Customers in Hangzou just have to walk up to this multi-storied garage called a Kandi machine and hit a few buttons to have access to a car that gets 75 miles on one charge. They only go 50 miles per hour though. The cost comes out to a little over $US3 an hour.

After finishing a ride, customers can drop the car off at another Kandi machine nearby. The company is planning to launch 10 more stations in Hangzou before trying this service out in Beijing and Shanghai.

Watch the video below to see how Kandi created this machine.

