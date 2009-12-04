iPhone Keeps Bombing In China -- Weak Online Sales

Here’s another piece of evidence the iPhone isn’t taking off in China.



In two weeks, only five iPhones have been sold on Taobao.com, a Chinese site similar to eBay, IDG News Service reports.

Taobao.com set up its own official store to sell the phone, but so far there are few takers. China Unicom, the official mobile partner of Apple also has a site set up, but it isn’t revealing sales figures.

To this point, the reasons for the iPhone’s inability to gain traction in China have been that the phone lacks wifi, and the grey market for iPhones have hurt the authorised sales.

IDG posits another theory:

Difficulty using the App Store may be another strike against the iPhone for Chinese users. Credit cards are increasingly common in China, but their holders rarely use them to make small payments via mobile phone, local consultancy Analysys International said in a research note. Credit card penetration also remains low among young people of the sort that would like the App Store, it said. Many Chinese make payments via mobile phone but do so with prepaid cards sold by local carriers. The App Store will need to add new payment options and more localised content to win more users in China, the consultancy said.

